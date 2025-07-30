Animal advocates claim beef checkoff exaggerates environmental benefits

Animal welfare advocates are accusing the USDA of approving beef checkoff promotions that allegedly deceive consumers about the environmental benefits of cattle production.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund nonprofit has filed a lawsuit demanding that USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service turn over documents explaining the agency’s “review and approval” of such marketing claims.

“Even though industrial beef production is a significant contributor to the climate crisis — the industry is a major source of methane, nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide, and other greenhouse gas emissions, and is responsible for biodiversity loss, deforestation, and excessive water use — AMS has repeatedly approved Beef Checkoff-funded advertising and promotional content with false and misleading claims about beef’s climate and environmental impacts,” the federal complaint said.

A representative of the USDA said the agency does not discuss pending litigation.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, which receives checkoff dollars, is not surprised that an “animal rights organization with an anti-meat agenda” would criticize beef promotions, said Colin Woodall, its CEO.

“Despite false claims otherwise, the Beef Checkoff is rigorously overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and every claim made by the Beef Checkoff—from beef’s role providing essential nutrients in the diet to cattle grazing improving plant and grass health—is backed up with science,” Woodall said in an email. “In fact, USDA regulations require that every Checkoff claim include a source and in the case of greenhouse gas emissions numbers, that data comes directly from the Environmental Protection Agency.”

Livestock producers across the U.S. pay an assessment of $1 per head on sales of cattle, raising money for promotions and research under the “beef checkoff” program, which is overseen by the USDA.

In its 2024 fiscal year, about $44.6 million in revenues was collected for the national-level beef checkoff program, which had expenses of about $40 million, including roughly $10 million for promotions, $7 million for other consumer information and $8 million for foreign marketing.

Checkoff assessments also fund state beef councils, which generally conduct state-level promotions and brought in nearly $34 million in revenues in their most recent fiscal year.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund argues that beef promotions must be accurate and not overstate environmental benefits, with USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service exerting “final approval authority over every word,” yet checkoff funds are consistently used to disseminate exaggerated claims.

The complaint alleges that consumers are becoming increasingly aware that beef production has an “outsized impact on the climate,” which is why the “beef industry has adopted marketing tactics” that attempt to “assuage” these concerns.

“These tactics include videos with misleading claims about emissions; false and misleading social media ads; and informational materials with distorted or inaccurate claims about animal agriculture’s purported environmental benefits,” according to the lawsuit.

For example, the plaintiff cites promotional materials claiming that cattle-raising practices “pump the brakes on climate change” and that grazing captures and stores as much carbon as “taking almost 6 billion cars off the road each year.”

While it’s true “some regenerative practices” can enhance the sequestration of carbon in soil, those benefits are “significantly outweighed by other emissions from cattle,” the lawsuit claims.

Since the USDA is responsible for reviewing and authorizing such claims, the ALDF requested the agency’s records pertaining to beef checkoff promotional decisions, specifically those relating to environmental claims.

After filing a “Freedom of Information Act” request in January 2025, the plaintiff claims to have received “no further communication” from the agency’s Agricultural Marketing Service beyond an initial notification about FOIA tracking numbers.

The lawsuit alleges the agency is “wrongfully withholding” responsive records and has asked a federal judge to order the disclosure of those documents, in addition to awarding the plaintiff “reasonable attorney fees.”