Farm groups say trade deals are only a starting point

President Trump’s trade deals apparently won’t immediately sweep aside non-tariff barriers that frustrate U.S. agriculture, but farm groups say they are optimistic further negotiations eventually will remove obstacles and open up foreign markets.

Trade deals announced by President Trump have focused on tariffs and commitments by trading partners to invest in America and buy U.S. products, such as natural gas, ethanol, airplanes, military equipment and farm goods.

White House “fact sheets” describe the deals as frameworks to continue talks, including over removing non-tariff barriers. The barriers include long-running disputes with other countries over pesticides, livestock medications, the environment and red tape.

U.S. beef’s relationship with the European Union has been “40 years of frustration,” National Cattlemen’s Beef Association director of government relations Kent Bacus said. The non-tariff barriers make up a long list and will take time to address, he said.

“These are negotiations in progress. These deals are progress reports on where we are in the negotiations,” he said. “I think there’s been a lot of progress.”

Trump’s April 2 tariff threats have yielded trade deals of varying degree of detail with China, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

The European Commission described the U.S.-EU trade deal as a “political agreement” that was not legally binding, but was a starting point for further negotiations.

As a start, the U.S. will levy a 15% tariff on most EU goods. That was better than paying a higher tariff and waging a job-losing trade war with the U.S., EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said at a press conference July 29.

“It’s quite obvious that the world which was there before the second of April is gone,” he said. “We simply need to adjust.”

What’s unknown is whether trading partners, particularly the EU, will bend on non-monetary matters, including green policies. For example, the EU plans to require beef importers to prove they aren’t involved in deforestation.

The beef industry says deforestation isn’t an issue for U.S. cattle production, but that the EU rule would be one more aggravating obstacle.

Cattlemen’s groups also object to EU rules on antibiotics and hormones. Groups representing fruit and vegetable growers complain that few pesticides can meet EU standards.

The U.S. and EU intend to continue negotiations over non-tariff barriers affecting agricultural products, according to the White House.

“We were pleased to see it mentioned in the fact sheet,” U.S. Meat Export Federation spokesman John Herath said. “We don’t know the details, so we don’t know what the result will be.”

The U.S. potato industry has been seeking access for fresh potatoes to Japan for 30 years. U.S. groups claim that to protect its farmers Japan has violated trade obligations. The U.S.-Japan framework committed Japan to buying more U.S. rice, corn, soybeans, fertilizer and ethanol, but was silent on potatoes.

“At this point we’re not seeing that it was part of the conversation,” said Matt Harris, Washington Potato Commission director of government affairs.

“It does give me encouragement that this administration is actually looking at brokering trade agreements,” he said. “That’s not what we had seen in past administrations.”

Indonesia committed to addressing barriers to U.S. agricultural products, including exempting U.S. farm goods from import licenses that the California Citrus Quality Council said are cumbersome to acquire and discourage imports.

The council may know more about the impact of the agreement when California growers start exporting citrus in the fall, the council’s president, Jim Cranney, said.

“We’re hoping these agreements will include the provisions we were asking for,” he said. “For now, we don’t have too much information about it, but we’re optimistic it will work out.”