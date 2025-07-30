ODA awards $2.15 million in grants to farms, organizations

Bohemia Food Hub in Cottage Grove, Ore., helps farmers and entrepreneurs create value-added products from the Willamette Valley’s bounty.

With a new $523,000 grant, the organization will expand its commercial kitchen, cold storage, and freezer space and create a climate-controlled dry storage area.

The improvements will allow Bohemia Food Hub to increase its scale and reach across Oregon, said Kim Johnson, founder and executive director.

“This is setting the table for Bohemia to serve our producers throughout the state,” Johnson added.

The grant was part of an additional $2.15 million in awards recently announced by the Oregon Department of Agriculture for seven infrastructure projects.

Funding came from the USDA’s Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program, which aims to build resilience across the middle of the supply chain — the processing, aggregation, storage, wholesaling or distribution of food products.

Overall, ODA selected 24 projects to receive $4 million from the program.

Johnson started Bohemia Food Hub in 2013 when she couldn’t find a commercial food kitchen for her business at the time, which was producing collared green wrap sandwiches.

“There’s a pretty big shortage of commercial food kitchens,” Johnson said.

Many clients looking to grow their businesses are from nearby Eugene, Ore.

Over the years, Bohemia has expanded bakery space and added equipment such as a commercial dehydrator and a batch pasteurizer.

The grant will result in a new two-story building with 400% more cold storage and 800% more freezer space, as well as dry storage.

The project should be complete at the end of 2026, and the organization will continue to operate during construction.

“The cold storage is going to be a game changer. A lot of folks are pinched at that point. They have copious amounts of tomatoes or other produce and don’t have space to store them,” Johnson said.

The organization will offer co-packing services using produce that doesn’t look pretty for consumers.

“What do you do with those seconds? It’s value-added products,” she said.

For example, Bohemia Food Hub could put apples in cold storage, process them in a commercial dehydrator and send them back to a farmer ready to sell.

“The region is in need of this facility,” Johnson said.

Other newly funded projects are:

• Fry Family Farm in Medford was awarded $167,000 to create the first designated organic milling facility in Southern Oregon. The farm will expand and refurbish existing silos and milling room as well as purchase milling equipment.

• Manitou in Warm Springs, a small vegetable farm, won a $119,000 grant for a 30-foot by 40-foot metal warehouse, a walk-in cooler and a delivery supply truck. The ag operation distributes regional and culturally relevant foods to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

• Mora Mora Farm in Springdale will receive $167,000 for a modular washing and packaging area, and increased crop storage with two shipping containers. The farm also will convert an existing shipping container into an on-site commercial kitchen.

• Mt. Hope Farms in Molalla was awarded $153,000 to build a regional food processing facility.

• The Food Science Pilot Plant at Oregon State University in Corvallis won a $499,000 grant to bring its facility up to current Good Manufacturing Practices standards. Renovations will include repairs and modifications to the current facility, purchasing a canning line and washing station, constructing food ingredient storage and acquiring new packaging materials.

• Sitting Bull Farms in Elgin will receive $525,000 to build a food hub and shared kitchen to provide a space for aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storing, wholesaling and distribution of produce and food products from Northeast Oregon.