Development league partners with new management firm

A change in management firms means new executives at the Columbia Basin Development League.

The league recently announced its partnership with Red Barn Communications, based in Lacey, Wash., to support management and communications, replacing 501 Consultants Inc., after 15 years. The change took place June 1.

“This is a great opportunity to continue the efforts for continued development in the Columbia Basin Project,” Jon Erickson, board chairman for the league and development coordinator at the East Columbia Basin Irrigation District, told the Capital Press. “We have an opportunity to keep that momentum going.”

The league supports completion and full funding of the federal project, which provides water for irrigation, cities, industries and navigation; produces electricity; controls flooding and regulates streamflow, among other duties.

Nearly 700,000 acres have access to project water for irrigation, while more than 300,000 acres await a reliable source of irrigation water.

“The league’s work has real and lasting impact — not only for farmers and families in the Basin but for the entire state economy,” Brit Kramer, Red Barn founder, said in a league press release. “We’re excited to help elevate this important mission and deepen public understanding of the Columbia Basin Project’s benefits and future potential.”

501 Consultants was originally founded by Vicky Scharlau and is now led by a team. CEO Sara Higgins began serving as executive director of the development league in 2022.

“Although Sara and her team are going to be deeply missed, this is a great opportunity to give the league a face-lift,” Erickson said. “I see us working with Sara in the future in whatever capacities fit with 501. She’ll definitely be a resource that I’ll forever call on.”

New enthusiasm

“Every new relationship is forged with tons and tons of enthusiasm,” Erickson said of the new team. “As chairman, I’m prepared to take advantage of that enthusiasm while it’s still fresh.”

The league’s board members will have to step in and assume some responsibilities as part of the change, Erickson said.

He’s particularly excited for the league’s annual meeting, Nov. 13 in Moses Lake, Wash.

“My goal is that by the end of my tenure as chair, to have that conference be the conference that people schedule their schedules around,” he said.

Erickson began his two-year term as chair Jan. 1. The term expires Dec. 31, 2026.