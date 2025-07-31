DOJ defends Trump’s tariffs as bargaining chips

President Trump uses tariffs as leverage in trade talks, capitalizing on authority Congress gave presidents to handle economic emergencies, a government lawyer told a federal court July 31.

Assistant Attorney General Brett Schumate defended Trump against claims by blue states and five importers that his reciprocal tariffs encroach on Congress’ constitutional right to set tariffs.

Schumate told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that Congress delegated authority to levy tariffs in the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977.

The act doesn’t mention tariffs, but allows the president to regulate imports in an emergency. Congress passed the law knowing it was giving the president broad powers, Schumate said.

“In its wisdom, Congress understood that in an emergency the president may not have the time to go through all the procedures — rule-making process, have an investigation — to address an extraordinary threat to the United States,” Schumate said.

“IEEPA is an extraordinary delegation of power,” he said. “The president just negotiated a trade deal with the European Union using tariffs as leverage.”

The government’s argument struck out earlier this year with the U.S. Court for International Trade. The New York-based court ruled in May that IEPPA didn’t authorize Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

Separately, a District Court judge in Washington, D.C., came to the same conclusion. The tariffs, or threat of tariffs, remain in place pending appeals. The issue could end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Schumate faced tough questioning from the Federal Circuit, but so did the other side.

Arguing on behalf of the 12-blue state coalition, Oregon Solicitor General Benjamin Gutman said Trump didn’t elaborate in a tariff-setting executive order his reasons for designating the trade deficit as an unusual and extraordinary emergency.

Chief Judge Kimberly Moore said Trump’s order went into detail about threats posed by the loss of industrial capacity, including losses that compromised military readiness.

“Compromised military readiness. That bothers me! I’m a little concerned about compromised military readiness. How about you?” she asked.

“We should all be concerned about that,” Gutman agreed. Still, Gutman argued there is nothing in IEEPA to suggest Congress meant to give the president as much leeway in setting tariffs as Trump has taken.

To make his case, Schumate cited the 1975 Yoshida ruling. The decision, by the Court of Customs and Patent Appeals, upheld a 10% surcharge on imports President Richard Nixon imposed in 1971 to keep gold reserves in the U.S. The ruling was based on an older law that allowed presidents to regulate imports in an emergency.

The attorney for the importers, Neal Katyal, said the ruling actually goes against Trump. Nixon’s surcharge was within tariff limits set by Congress, narrow in scope and temporary, Katyal said.

Trump’s tariffs are not, he said. “If you want to live by the sword of Yoshida, you’re going to die by the sword of Yoshida,” Katyal said.

Schumate preferred judges focus on the last paragraph of the Yoshida ruling. The court said giving the president broad powers may be unwise, but the wisdom of congressional delegation is not for courts to decide.