EPA to renounce right to regulate for climate change

The Environmental Protection Agency proposed giving up its authority to regulate greenhouse gases, a power the agency gave itself during the Obama presidency.

The Trump EPA issued a 304-page mea culpa July 29, arguing it was wrong to proclaim carbon dioxide, methane and four other greenhouse gases a menace to public health for contributing to climate change.

The “endangerment finding” in 2009 imposed no law, but was a prerequisite to EPA claiming the power to limit greenhouse gases, including potentially from agriculture.

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked EPA rules limiting greenhouse gases from stationary sources and power plants, but the Biden EPA used the endangerment finding to impose stringent tailpipe emission standards designed to boost sales of electric cars and trucks.

The EPA will formally rescind the endangerment finding after a public comment period. Trump administration officials, however, already were celebrating.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said it will be the “largest deregulatory action in the history of the United States.” His predecessor made “many mental leaps” to creatively find authority in the Clean Air Act to regulate greenhouse gases, Zeldin said.

The EPA will continue to regulate air pollution from vehicles and set fuel economy standards, but won’t limit greenhouse gases unless directed to do so by Congress, Zeldin said.

The endangerment finding made life more expensive and limited opportunities, said Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who joined Zeldin at a press conference at an auto dealership in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“Today is a momentous day for liberty, for freedom and for energy to drive betterment of your lives,” he said.

“Whether you’re interested in climate change or not, the politics surrounding climate change have shrunk your life possibilities,” Wright said. “Electric vehicles are not climate tools, but they’re politically popular because rich people like them.”

Environmental groups and Democrats denounced rescinding the endangerment finding.

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown said he will consider options in challenging the move.

“We won’t stand by as our children’s future is sacrificed to appease our fossil fuel interests,” he said in a statement.

To coincide with the EPA’s announcement, the Department of Energy released a report assessing the impact of greenhouse gases on the U.S. climate.

The report concluded that greenhouse gases have been less economically damaging than was commonly feared and that aggressive carbon-reduction measures may be misguided.

The report cited studies suggesting an increase in carbon dioxide improves crop yields.

“There is reason to conclude that on balance climate change has been and will continue to be neutral or beneficial for most U.S. agriculture,” the report states.

Back in 2009, the EPA said greenhouse gases and warmer temperatures could increase yields and extend growing seasons, but that the threat of intensifying droughts and storms, and spreading insects, weeds and diseases pointed toward the potential for more crop failures.