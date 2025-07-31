When U.S. agriculture mobilized for war

World War II ended 80 years ago this August and winning it took everyone pulling together to solve logistical problems, like getting the green beans picked in Marion County, Oregon.

As the Allies liberated Paris in the summer of 1944, beans were ripening in the Willamette Valley. With so many people at war or working at defense plants, farm hands were scarce everywhere.

New farm equipment was in short supply, too. Manufacturing of tanks took priority over tractors. Nevertheless, farmers had their orders — all-out production to help win the war.

Businessmen, women and teens from cities were recruited to work on farms. Prisoners of war got 80 cents a day for picking crops under armed supervision.

The U.S. signed its first farm labor agreement with Mexico. Mexico agreed to send workers. The U.S. promised decent housing — no more than three workers in a 12-by-14 room.

Meanwhile, “something unique” was up in the fields around Salem, newspapers reported. Women in towns boarded buses, styled as “Housewives Specials,” to go to farms to pick beans.

The buses left late in the morning so the women could see their families off to work and school, wash the dishes and make the beds. The buses left early enough in the afternoon so the women could get home to cook dinner. In between, more than 500 women “cleaned up acre after acre of beans.”

“The housewives have operated in two dozen or more fields, actually saving the crop in most cases when another day or two would have meant an overmature and wasted crop,” The Redmond Spokesman reported.

The U.S. mobilized its industrial might during World War II. Not as well remembered is that the U.S. mobilized agriculture, too. Food was a weapon — “fully as important in its way as guns or planes or tanks” — President Franklin Roosevelt said.

The Nazis weaponized food, too. German agriculture chief Herbert Backe schemed to starve millions of Russians by commandeering food.

In contrast, the U.S. set out to be the food pantry of democracy, as well as its arsenal. “We are using food to earn the friendship of people in liberated areas and to serve as a promise and an encouragement to peoples who are not yet free,” Roosevelt said.

The demand was endless. Food shortages temporarily worsened with military success as the U.S. fed liberated people in Sicily, Italy, France, the Balkans and Asia. “It was never possible to provide all the food that those dependent on our production would have liked,” wrote Marvin Jones, head of the War Food Administration, in a post-war report.

Still, agricultural production increased every year of the war, even though farmers faced severe shortages of labor and equipment. Farmers worked longer hours, shared tractors with neighbors and skipped maintenance projects to grow more food and fiber.

The combination of support prices and production goals — telling the farmers what was needed and guaranteeing minimum prices — led to an unprecedented expansion of agricultural production, according to the War Food Administration.

The war rejuvenated agriculture after the hard 1920s and ‘30s. The number of farms under 10 acres soared as ground was put back into production. Mid-sized farms grew.

The value of farm property increased by 45% between 1940 and 1945. Net farm incomes in 1944 nearly tripled pre-war incomes. By 1944, production was 38% higher than before the war.

“Largely as a result of wartime conditions, the agriculture of our nation underwent great changes between 1940 and 1945,” according to the 1945 Census of Agriculture.

The U.S. boasted it had the best fed Army in the world and allocated food to Allies and liberated populations. Even though meat shortages dragged on even after the war, U.S. civilians had more food during the war than before, according to the War Food Administration.

“When the history of this war is written, one of the truly astounding chapters will be the story of how our farmers and ranchers overcame all obstacles to produce the needed food supplies,” Jones wrote.

Waging the war on farms

The wartime demand for all-out production came as farmers were still transitioning from horses to tractors. According to the 1940 Census of Agriculture, a higher percentage of farms in Washington had telephones, 32%, than tractors, 20%.

The war made new farm machinery harder to get. The War Production Board diverted steel, motors, factories and workers to making armaments. By 1943, the production of farm machinery was about one-quarter of what it was in 1940.

Sen. Harry Truman, a former Missouri farmer and future president, scolded a production board official at a hearing, saying farmers didn’t have enough equipment or repair parts to do the job expected of them.

The next year, farm machinery production approximately doubled. In a post-war report, the War Production Board acknowledged the initial cutbacks to new farm machinery was inconsistent with the demand to produce an unprecedented amount of food.

The labor shortage was an even bigger problem. By mid-1942, 2.8 million farmers and farmworkers had left to serve in the military or work in defense industries, the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service estimated.

The government formed the U.S. Crop Corps to recruit city residents to spend summers or vacations doing farm work. A USDA handbook counseled farmers to go easy the first day or two “until they get toughened up.”

The same handbook encouraged the novices: “You’ll be soft at first, but you’ll soon do a full job — because you have the right spirit.”

The USDA recruited teen-agers 14 to 17 to be Victory Farm Volunteers. The pitch emphasized physical fitness (good for sports in the fall) and patriotism.

“Farm work is war work. Producing food is the most vital war job young people can do,” according to a recruiting brochure.

The Women’s Land Army was the name given to locally organized campaigns to recruit women to work on farms. All together, 3 million civilian men, women and teen-agers were placed on farms in 1944.

Mexico sent 52,131 farmworkers to the U.S. in 1943 and 62,191 the following year. Mexican workers reported to the national stadium in Mexico City for physical exams before being sent to the U.S. California, Oregon and Washington were the top three destinations.

An unknown number of workers came illegally. When the Immigration and Naturalization Service moved to deport them, “some of the growers and growers organizations in the border states protested strongly,” the War Food Administration reported.

By 1945, some 122,000 POWs were working on farms. After the war ended, Canyon County, Idaho, farmers lobbied for German POWs to stick around for the upcoming harvest.

“There is a big job to be done in peas, beets and other crops after June,” a farmer said.

Japanese-Americans in internment camps demonstrated their loyalty by working on farms; others demonstrated it in military uniforms. Conscientious objectors were put to work on farms.

Besides Mexico, the U.S. officially recruited guest workers from Jamaica, Canada, Barbados, the Bahamas and Newfoundland.

President Truman announced Japan’s surrender on Aug. 14, 1945. Farmers had produced more than thought possible and did it in the face of serious wartime difficulties, according to the War Food Administration.

“Their production record has been magnificent … and the nation owes them a debt of gratitude,” Jones wrote.

Hostilities were over, but the labor shortage wasn’t, not immediately. As the U.S. occupied Japan in 1945, beans were ripening in the Willamette Valley. “Housewives Urged to Help Save Bean Crop,” a newspaper headline read.

Patriotism and sacrifice were still in order, though some warned of complacency. A newspaper quoted a woman going to pick beans:

“ ‘Women who have sons returning from the fighting fronts should keep faith with those who have given their lives,’ asserted one war mother whose boy is not coming back.”