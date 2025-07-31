WSU equine veterinarian receives lifetime achievement award

Warwick Bayly has always been fascinated by horses. He’d go to races, not to place bets, but to watch them run.

“It’s just been about the purity of the effort and how great their effort is,” Bayly told the Capital Press.

An equine veterinarian and researcher at Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine for more than 40 years, Bayly recently received the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine’s 2025 Speciality Lifetime Achievement Award in Large Animal Internal Medicine.

“It was a big surprise, so I was a bit shocked and taken aback, and at the same time, quite humbled by the recognition,” Bayly said of the award. “It’s always nice to be recognized by one’s peers — in fact, there’s probably no better form of personal reward.”

Bayly admitted to experiencing a bit of “imposter syndrome” upon receiving the award, noting he’s had hundreds of colleagues and students over his career.

“I’m in awe of what they’ve done, so it’s particularly humbling that they saw fit to nominate me,” he said.

Bayly is co-author of the textbook “Equine Internal Medicine.”

He is also a former dean of WSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine, a former director of the Veterinary Teaching Hospital, and a former WSU provost and executive vice president.

Bayly is proudest that his research program has proven sustainable and contributed to equine internal medicine, specifically equine exercise science.

“Exercise is what a lot of horses are about,” he said. “We’ve been able to attack some intellectually challenging and clinically relevant problems or questions as they relate to the ability of horses to exercise effectively and to deal with exercise-associated diseases.”

Message to horse owners

“What’s kept me engaged for more than 40 years is that horses are truly amazing, elite athletes,” Bayly said. “It just blows my mind how capable they are.”

If horses are healthy and well-fed, with regular exercise, they can be “great partners” for their owners, whether it’s a competitive or recreational setting, for a long time, Bayly said.

Bayly’s focused on minimizing harm and problems and maximizing welfare of racehorses through appropriate training and care.

“I’d just like to see no horse having its career ended by an injury,” he said.

WSU matters

Bayly, alongside Dan Bernardo, former College of Agriculture dean, and Bryan Slinker, former College of Veterinary Medicine dean, in March 2024 signed a guest editorial in the Seattle Times criticizing WSU’s former administration. The letter claimed a “failure of leadership,” citing expanding administration “with no apparent added value” and “crippling” budget cuts.

“That wasn’t a letter that was written in haste or spur of the moment, that was written because my co-authors and I were very concerned,” Bayly said.

Leadership at the university has since changed. President Elizabeth “Betsy” Cantwell began her tenure April 1.

“I feel a lot better about the messages we’re receiving and the direction the university seems to have taken,” Bayly said.

WSU’s veterinary hospital recently stopped taking emergency and after-hours ag animal cases, recommending ranchers contact their local veterinarians. Several longtime Washington veterinarians have expressed concern, saying it reflects the overall shortage of large ag animal veterinary services and training.

Equine services and reproductive services, such as complicated births, are not impacted.

Bayly declined to comment, but said concerns raised were “legitimate.”

“I am not sufficiently familiar with what the college is planning to do to ensure there’s still appropriate education in these various agricultural animal species,” he said.