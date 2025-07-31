Yakima River basin irrigation outlook worsens

The Bureau of Reclamation projected Yakima River basin irrigators with junior water rights will get 40% of their full allotments, even less water than forecast early in July.

The bureau issued the outlook July 30 and warned the water supply could drop to as low as 35%. The bureau will update the forecast Aug. 7.

A lack of rain, a ho-hum snowpack and hangover from last summer’s drought have combined to cause one of the most severe water shortages on record for Yakima basin irrigation districts that serve farmers with junior water rights.

Farmers in the Kittitas Reclamation District based in Ellensburg face significant losses, district manager Urban Eberhart said. The district normally delivers water until Oct. 15, but now plans to shut down Aug. 13. The district won’t have enough water left to make the canal function, he said.

Farmers with fruit trees that need late-season irrigation will have to rely on on-farm reservoirs or draw from groundwater, if available, Eberhart said. “This water year is not working out well at all,” he said.

Because of last year’s drought, the bureau’s five reservoirs were low heading into the winter. Rain and melting snow were insufficient to catch up. The reservoirs hold only 56% as much water as normal for late July.

The reclamation district in April projected irrigators would receive 58% of full allotments. The percentage has slipped since during the dry summer. In early July, the bureau predicted 42% of full allotments.

At 40%, the water shortage rivals the record-low 37% supply irrigators received in 1994 and 2001. If the region doesn’t get rain soon, this year could end up setting a new low, Eberhart said.

Irrigators with senior water rights, issued before 1905, will get full allotments. Irrigators with junior water rights have been curtailed for three straight summers now.

“We seem to be more consistently faced with these types of situations. Our only way out will be through conservation and additional shortage,” Eberhart said.