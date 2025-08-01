AI-driven podcast aims to make research findings more accessible

University of Idaho Extension educator, entomologist and newly minted podcaster Jason Thomas sees an abundance of important peer-reviewed research that could reach more people if it were easier — and more fun — to consume.

“I have a 15-page document on barn owls,” he said. “The farmer, to read that, has to be kind of motivated.”

Enter the artificial-intelligence-driven Idaho Short Educational Extension Discussions (SEED) Podcast, which premiered June 27 with an episode on barn owls and voles. As the author of the featured publication, Thomas introduced the 20-minute episode and told listeners up front that while AI was used to create the dialogue between the AI-generated hosts, the science has been vetted by UI subject experts.

One of the human-like hosts said his farm was like an all-you-can eat buffet for the voles, a key food source for barn owls.

The idea is to present content from research-based publications “in an easy-to-understand, conversational format,” Thomas said. The podcast aims to “hit the key points and why it’s important to the farmer.”

One measure of success could be that a farmer driving a tractor can watch or listen to the podcast and find it valuable, he said.

After Idaho SEED attracts people, the podcast must deliver valid, accurate and helpful information, Thomas said. “There are lots of University of Idaho publications already written, peer reviewed and heavily vetted that can help farmers and the public.”

The podcasts are posted every three weeks. AI is used to identify information to be presented, though “we do have to do work on our end,” he said. In the debut episode, for example, an AI reference to spraying rodenticides on fields was corrected to reflect that rodenticides are applied as solid bait.

Thomas, who specializes in integrated pest management of insects and rodents, is the primary creator of the episodes. To produce Idaho SEED, he enters scientific literature into a computer application to create multiple podcast versions that can be pieced together, according to a UI news release.

He believes he’s among early adopters of AI to make a formal podcast, especially for extension purposes. Researchers have busy schedules, and AI makes the production process quick and efficient while distilling complex papers into simple terms, according to UI. Spanish podcasts also can be made with a click of a button.

“I haven’t seen people take it to the scale of actually paying for a podcast hosting and doing some professional additions to it,” Thomas said in the release. “We’ve got to find every way possible to reach more people and make our content more relevant.”

If used properly, AI can help to make research-based information “fast, accessible, understandable and engaging,” he told Capital Press. He also is working with a UI Extension colleague on a children’s educational book, generated through AI, about potatoes.

“Artificial intelligence can be incredibly helpful,” such as in compiling large volumes of information quickly and affordably, said Thomas, who used USDA grant funding to start the podcast. “But it takes time to learn how to work with it. The more you work with it, the more you can trust it.”

“Even me, I don’t trust it fully,” he said of AI. He thus stays on the lookout for errors in AI-generated information and gets help from subject experts as needed to make any necessary changes.

Artificial intelligence, game-based learning, instructional design and video production are among research and extension interests for Thomas, according to UI.

Idaho SEED Podcast detail

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2440582

Western Innovator

Name: Jason Thomas

Title: University of Idaho Extension educator, Minidoka County.

Main emphasis: Integrated pest management of insects and rodents.

Education: B.A., Brigham Young University-Idaho, 2014; M.S., Texas A&M University, 2017.

Hometown: Malad, Idaho. Residence: Rupert, Idaho.

Age: 35

Family: Wife, Elizabeth, three young sons.

Hobbies: Beagles, theater acting, improvisational comedy.