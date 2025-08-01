Kotek may veto livestock preg check bill, raising retaliation suspicion

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek may veto legislation allowing paid livestock pregnancy checks by non-veterinarians, which the bill’s sponsor suspects is a threat of retaliation over the failure of a water transfer bill.

“It’s disappointing. You’re playing with people’s lives and policy,” said Sen. Todd Nash, R-Enterprise, chief sponsor of the livestock pregnancy check bill.

Earlier this year, the original version of Senate Bill 976 would’ve allowed non-vets to be paid for performing dentistry on horses and pregnancy checks on livestock.

The horse dentistry provisions were eventually dropped, after which the bill was approved by overwhelming bipartisan majorities of the House and Senate.

“When we took equine dentistry out of the equation, we took 95% of the controversy out of this,” Nash said.

However, Kotek recently identified SB 976 as one of several bills she may veto, along with funding to improve public access to Willamette Falls.

Nash said the governor notified him of the possible veto, which he appreciates, but said he was frustrated by her apparent reasoning.

Kotek didn’t seem informed or particularly interested in the specifics of livestock pregnancy checks, focusing instead on her dissatisfaction with the failure of Senate Bill 1153, which would have imposed stricter regulatory reviews on certain water transfers, Nash said.

“She let me know the environmental community is really upset about the way that went,” which seemed to signal that SB 976 may be vetoed as a reprisal, he said.

The governor’s comments weren’t the first time that Nash’s opposition to the water transfer legislation was cited as a reason for his proposals encountering legislative impediments, he said.

Nash said such “political wrangling” goes against his legislative philosophy, under which each bill is judged according to its own strengths and weaknesses.

“I think people want us to look at the merits of each individual bill or funding package and vote our conscience,” he said.

The threatened veto appears to be Kotek’s way to “let me know she’s in charge,” Nash said.

Though he considers the governor a “friend” and was hesitant to air his suspicions, Nash said he decided to speak out in the interests of transparency.

“If people want to know what’s happening at the Legislature, this is part of it,” he said.

When asked to explain why Kotek was considering a veto of SB 976, a representative said only that the governor and her team “will continue to review these bills and consider perspectives for and against to inform her final decision.”

Kotek’s representative did not reply when asked if the possible veto was meant as a threat of retaliation.

Apart from SB 976, the governor said she may also veto Senate Bill 1047, which would expedite permits for economic development in a portion of Curry County, and House Bill 3824, which would allow physical therapists to perform “dry needling,” a treatment similar to acupuncture.

Those bills also had Republican chief sponsors and passed both chambers of the Legislature with minimal opposition.

However, SB 1047 also had a Democrat as a regular sponsor while HB 3824 was sponsored by House lawmakers who didn’t review the water transfer proposal, as it died in the Senate.

The only potential veto to be explained more fully by the governor’s office involves $45 million for the Willamette Falls Trust, which works to restore public access to the waterfall.

In that case, Kotek said she wants to learn more in more detail about how past funding authorizations for Willamette Falls have been used and how the latest allocation would be spent.

In regard to livestock pregnancy checks, Nash said that specialized technicians already perform the task regularly, in addition to far more complex procedures, such as cattle embryo transfer.

Under SB 976, these technicians would simply be allowed to officially charge for the service instead of ostensibly being compensated for fence repair or some other unrelated job, he said.

“It’s just to legitimize what has already taken place,” Nash said.

However, the bill would also enhance animal health more broadly, as technicians would report worrisome patterns with failed pregnancies to the state veterinarian, which may help identify a disease outbreak, he said.

“To me, that’s one of the benefits of moving this bill forward,” Nash said.

Nash said he won’t try to persuade Kotek not to veto SB 976, and if she does block the bill, he will try to convince lawmakers to pass it during a future legislative session.

“Hopefully, that can happen again,” he said.