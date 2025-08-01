Potato pest management field day slated in Idaho

The annual Miller Research Potato Pest Management Field Day is slated from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 20 at the company’s main office, 422 E. 200 N., Rupert, Idaho.

Presentations will focus on chemical management of diseases and will highlight research funded by the Northwest Potato Research Consortium, according to Miller Research.

The event showcases the most recent research, “and the majority of this has been funded by the consortium, which is the growers’ money,” Miller Research president and plant pathologist Jeff Miller told Capital Press. “We want them to see where their money is going and the projects being funded.”

The consortium is a cooperative effort among Washington, Idaho and Oregon potato commissions.

Research findings are important now as potato growers are “trying to save money every way they can” given prices that are down and unlikely to improve much soon, Miller said.

An overall goal of the field day is to help growers determine “which practices are cost effective and which are not,” he said.

Potato growing season has been good so far in southern Idaho, which means it is likely yields will be good and “we will have a lot of potatoes … That may hurt the price,” Miller said. “Every penny counts, and we want growers to use practices that are cost effective.”

Verticillium wilt is one of the most common diseases that growers face, “and may be the one they spend the most money on through the use of fumigants,” he said. “We will be sharing our efforts to find alternatives.”

Assorted approaches to improving soil health have been discussed, and at the field day, “we will share the research we’ve done relative to that,” Miller said. That study is in its seventh year, according to the agenda.

“We’ll also share about fungicide efficacy with respect to common diseases growers see here in Idaho,” he said.

Other scheduled presentations on the agenda, will cover in-furrow fungicides and seed treatments for Rhizoctonia management, potato variety susceptibility to powdery scab and Potato Mop-Top Virus, fungicide programs for foliar disease management including precipitated calcium carbonate lime for disease control, and managing Black Dot on foliage and tubers.

A $20 fee includes lunch. Idaho State Department of Agriculture and Certified Crop Advisor pest management credits have been requested.

Miller’s father, Terry, started the business 50 years ago.

Information: Cheryn Suarez at cheryn@millerresearch.com or 208-312-4650.

Event detail: https://tinyurl.com/3nk4cfu6