Simplot takes ownership of cattle to settle Idaho pipeline rupture lawsuit

To settle a lawsuit brought by Idaho ranchers, the J.R. Simplot agribusiness company has taken ownership of cattle allegedly harmed by a phosphate pipeline rupture.

At the request of the parties involved, Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye has agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means it cannot be revived.

An attorney representing the ranchers who filed the complaint, Lynn and Glenna Rasmussen of Grace, Idaho, said that “Simplot has taken all right, title and interest in the cattle” but any other settlement terms are confidential.

Earlier this year, the Rasmussens filed a federal complaint seeking $280 million from Simplot in compensation for damage allegedly caused by phosphate slurry spilling onto their federal grazing allotment in 2023.

In addition to suing Simplot, the Rasmussens named Idaho agriculture and environmental regulators as defendants in the lawsuit, alleging they were more focused on helping the agribusiness company evade responsibility than in mitigating damage from the accident.

“Due to Simplot’s lack of action, and the feckless response of the agencies involved, it is unlikely at this point that the slurry can ever be fully remediated. The harm that has been caused will never be fully recoverable,” according to the complaint.

Simplot acknowledged the breach in its pipeline, which transports phosphate slurry for processing into fertilizer, but said the substance had been cleaned up in compliance with environmental laws and denied it contaminated the Rasmussens’ cattle with heavy metals.

The plaintiffs also sought a court order requiring Idaho regulators to condemn the 740 head of cattle allegedly affected by the spill, and for Simplot to pay for the livestock’s disposal, as the ranchers did not want to be liable for the meat entering the food supply.

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said they lack jurisdiction over cattle allegedly contaminated with heavy metals.

The judge agreed that Idaho regulators were not authorized to condemn and dispose of the cattle, and found that conflicting evidence made it impossible to decide whether the Rasmussens are likely to prevail in the case — precluding the injunction sought by the ranchers.

Ordering the condemnation of the cattle would also be unfair to Simplot, which expected to use the livestock as evidence in the case, while requiring the Rasmussens to maintain the animals would be an “undue burden,” as they faced “insolvency,” the judge said.

Due to the financial disparity between the Idaho ranch and an “extremely large corporation,” the judge ordered Simplot to pay for the cattle’s upkeep for the rest of the litigation.

The judge said Simplot must be financially responsible for whatever arrangement was made for the cattle’s upkeep, but suggested the parties enter mediation to determine a price at which the agribusiness company could simply buy the livestock.

Roughly a month later, the litigants entered a “stipulation for dismissal,” asking the judge to close the case with “each party bearing its costs and attorney’s fees incurred.”