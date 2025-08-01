Sunkist Growers cooperative prevails in trademark dispute

The Sunkist Growers agricultural cooperative has won a trademark dispute by convincing a federal appeals court that competing “Kist” brand beverages are likely to cause market confusion.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has overturned a previous ruling that rejected Sunkist’s allegations of trademark violation against the Intrastate Distributors bottling company, which produces Kist.

In that earlier ruling, the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board dismissed Sunkist’s opposition to Intrastate Distributors registering the “Kist” trademark.

The board found that “Kist” primarily references a kiss while the “Sunkist” trademark references the sun, which creates different “commercial impressions.”

In reversing the board’s decision, the federal appeals court has now determined that reasoning was wrongly “overly focused on the lips image shown in some marketing materials,” but which was not always included with the Kist logo.

“On this record, substantial evidence does not support the Board’s finding that similarity of the marks favors no likelihood of confusion,” according to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Sunkist Growers of Valencia, Calif., is a cooperative formed by citrus producers in 1909 that continues to grow and market fruit but which now also licenses its trademark to other food and beverage manufacturers.

Intrastate Distributors, a company that bottles its own beverages as well as private label products in Detroit, Mich., acquired the Kist brand upon buying another company and attempted to register it as a trademark in 2019.

When Sunkist objected, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board agreed that both companies sell similar goods through similar channels, among other factors that favored the cooperative.

In 2023, though, the board ultimately ruled against the cooperative in regard to the Kist brand’s potential to cause confusion, finding it creates a different “commercial impression” than Sunkist’s mark, despite the similarities.

Sunkist appealed that decision, arguing it relied too heavily on images of lips and suns in some promotional materials that aren’t featured in many configurations of either brand’s logo.

The lips associated with some Kist promotions amount to “trade dress” that’s prone to frequent changes and shouldn’t be used to gauge the commercial impression of a mark, according to Sunkist.

The Kist brand was mostly associated with imagery of fruit, rather than lips or kisses, which were very seldom used in its promotions, the cooperative said.

“Nothing of record evidences that Intrastate’s product is known by the purchasing public as a kiss with one’s lips and no imagery suggests anything remotely romantic or erotic as Intrastate argued,” Sunkist said.

Likewise, many of Sunkist’s trademark registrations do not include an image of a sun and are more likely to feature fruit, the cooperative said.

“Sunkist’s commercial impression is not the sun. It is sun kissed fruit and fruit products,” the company argued.

Intrastate Distributors countered that the board’s ruling was backed up by substantial evidence, including the different connotations of the marks — since “kissed” has “romantic or erotic” implications while “sun-kissed” refers to plentiful sunlight.

The use of “lipstick shadow” to promote Kist was used in store displays and other promotional materials for retailers, according to Intrastate Distributors.

However, the federal appeals court has now rejected those arguments as “unpersuasive” in reversing the board’s earlier decision.

The kiss image was not featured on bottles and was “not a highlight or focus of the marketing material” for the Kist brand, the ruling said.

When used on goods sold by Intrastate Distributors, the Kist brand is “likely to cause confusion” with Sunkist’s trademark, the ruling said.