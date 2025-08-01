Trump makes deals and hikes tariffs as deadline arrives

President Trump announced a series of trade moves as the deadline neared for other countries to make deals or potentially face higher tariffs on goods exported to the United States.

In a combination of executive orders and social media posts, Trump set reciprocal tariffs, hiked tariffs on Canada, outlined a deal with South Korea and called a 90-day truce with Mexico to continue negotiations.

“We are very busy in the White House today (July 31) working on Trade Deals,” Trump posted. “I have spoken to the Leaders of many countries, all of whom want to make the United States ‘extremely happy.’ ”

Trump set an Aug. 1 deadline for countries to make deals. The White House released a statement grouping trading partners into three categories: those who made deals, those who negotiated but haven’t submitted satisfactory terms and those who didn’t negotiate.

An executive order listed reciprocal tariffs that will go into effect in seven days. The tariffs include ones already announced, such as 10% for the United Kingdom, and 15% for Japan and the European Union. Higher tariffs include 20% on Taiwan and 25% on India.

The U.S. and Mexico will maintain current tariffs for at least 90 days. Trump also said Mexico has agreed to immediately terminate non-tariff barriers.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said at a press conference that the agreement maintains the status quo.

“The agreement we have did not involve any additional action on the part of Mexico,” she said.

Trump and Sheinbaum agreed the phone call was cordial.

“It has to be said, President Trump treats us with respect in all the phone calls we’ve had,” Sheinbaum said. “We have a very good situation in this new international order since President Trump took office in the United States.”

Trump ratcheted up fentanyl-related tariffs to 35% from 25% on Canada, the second-largest importer of U.S. farm goods. The higher tariff went into effect Aug. 1. Trump said in an executive order Canada has not done enough to stop illegal drugs from crossing the northern border.

Trump also was displeased by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announcing that Canada will recognize Palestinian statehood.

“That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them,” Trump posted.

The United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement still holds. The 35% tariff won’t apply to Canadian agricultural goods and other products covered in the agreement.

Carney said in a statement that Canada has beefed up border controls and that Canada will seek to become more economically self-sufficient.

U.S. agriculture exported $8.5 billion worth of farm goods to South Korea in 2024, making up nearly 5% of all U.S. farm exports. South Korea will increase investments in the U.S., buy more U.S. energy and eliminate tariffs on U.S. products, Trump said. The U.S. will levy a 15% tariff on goods from South Korea.

“It is also agreed that South Korea will be completely OPEN TO TRADE with the United States, and that they will accept American products, including Cars and Trucks, Agriculture, etc.” Trump posted.

The White House did not release more details about the deal. Yonhap News Agency, a South Korean news service, reported that Korean negotiators said the deal will not remove non-monetary barriers to U.S. beef exports.

Korea prohibits beef from cattle older than 30 months to guard against mad cow disease. U.S. meat exporters have identified the age limit as a trade barrier.