U.S. Wheat official says ‘wheat is on sale’

Not too far south of Jim Pellman’s farm, about 60 miles down the road, wheat’s priced at about $4.99 per bushel.

“I can’t say that I’m not disappointed,” the North Dakota farmer said. “When I started, in 1992 I remember I had some wheat that sold for $5. It’s disheartening to go back to prices that we had 30 years ago. We should be seeing $6 to $7 wheat for the cost of production.”

In the early 1990s, Pellman’s nitrogen fertilizer costs were less than $200. Today they’re about $700, he said. Fuel was less than a dollar back then, today it’s about $2.50 to $3, more for road fuel.

“There’s really no comparison on where prices are at for our inputs compared to what we’re getting for our production,” he said.

Pellman’s wheat looks good this year despite “a rollercoaster of weather,” he said.

Pellman took over as chairman of the U.S. Wheat Associates board during the summer meeting July 17 in Boise. The chairman serves a one-year term.

He replaces Ririe, Idaho, farmer Clark Hamilton as chairman.

Hard red spring wheat is the top wheat class grown in North Dakota, with 50% to 60% of the crop exported overseas. That’s why Pellman first became involved with U.S. Wheat.

“I have no particular agenda,” he said of being chair. “Hopefully the political part of the export situation gets resolved or normalized in some way, so we have some way to judge how we should act. It seems the political spectrum changes from day to day, and it’s kind of hard for us to make any permanent plans based on changes every day or every week. Hopefully some normalization in the trade so we can promote U.S. wheat in the world.”

‘Wheat is on sale’

“From the farmer’s perspective, I’d like to see a little higher prices; I guess any farmer would,” Pellman said. “We’re at fairly low prices right now.”

When speaking to overseas customers, “I’ve told them that wheat is on sale,” he said. “If they’re not buying at these prices, I don’t know what’s going to make them buy. Wheat is cheap right now, from the U.S. dollar and the farm gate price … These prices are too low already; I don’t know what to do to entice them to buy wheat if they can’t buy it at these prices.”

He’s also told customers that such low prices means loss of wheat acres.

“When we start losing acres, and we have a production issue, prices are going to skyrocket higher,” Pellman said. “We need to have higher prices so we don’t lose market share of production in the United States.”

Farmers continue to “try their darndest” to raise quality wheat, Pellman said. “That’s what sets us apart in the foreign markets already,” he said. “That’s one of our biggest selling points around the world.”

Farm life

Pellman has been farming near McCluskey, N.D., since 1990. He raises wheat, barley, canola, corn and soybeans. Wheat’s about 35% to 40% of his total operation.

“I like the different varieties of jobs we get to do,” he said. “Yesterday I was hauling grain; came back home, sprayed some soybeans. Last night it rained, so today we’re in the shop. There’s never a lack of variety of things to do. I like that the best, being outside.”

He and wife Candace farm with sons Lee, 30, and Lance, 27, who have some of their own farm land. The family also custom seeds and does other custom work as “off-farm income.”

“That’s how we’re able to get them started and keep them going here, so far,” Pellman said.

He represents Sheridan County on the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

Officer rotation

Also during U.S. Wheat’s Boise meeting, Gary Millershaski of Lakin, Kan., moved up to vice chairman.

Mike Carstensen of Almira, Wash., was installed as the newest board officer as secretary-treasurer.

Hamilton, of Idaho, moved to the past chair position.