Boise BLM extends fire control timetable due to recreational shooting

U.S. Bureau of Land Management Boise district officials reduced staffing density on the 916.8-acre Victory Fire for firefighter safety reasons and extended the control timetable due to recreational shooting in the vicinity.

“We’d just like to remind people that when they do see a fire, just use caution in the area and find other places to do recreational shooting so firefighters can safely and effectively put out the fires,” Chad Cline, the district’s fire information and mitigation officer, said early Aug. 4.

Boise District BLM fire crews and equipment responded to the Victory Fire Aug. 2, southwest of Initial Point near Swan Falls Road in the Kuna area, according to a BLM Idaho Fire social media post. Crews contained the fire at 8 p.m. that night and worked on reinforcing containment lines and mopping up hot spots.

Control of the fire was originally estimated for Aug. 3, according to the post.

Crews contained the fire, strengthened containment lines and confirmed the lines were not threatened, and then moved to safer locations, Cline said. The control timetable was extended to an estimate of Aug. 4.

“People will go out and check. There will not be a bunch of resources,” he said.

“There’s a lot of recreational shooting out there, and that’s why they pushed the control time out,” Cline said.

The human-caused Victory Fire remains under investigation, according to BLM Idaho Fire.

Winds pushed in, making the fire more difficult initially, Cline said.

“We’ve been experiencing a bit more lightning and outflow winds from these systems moving through,” he said. The storms “are bringing a lot of wind with them before and after, and it makes (fires) a little more difficult for us to manage.”

Separately, crews on Aug. 2 controlled the 26,922-acre Range Fire near the Idaho National Guard Orchard training range southeast of Boise, according to BLM Idaho Fire. Boise BLM crews and equipment responded July 31.