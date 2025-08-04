New WSU Center for Global Heath director says ‘Disease has no borders’

PULLMAN, Wash. — The biggest priority for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine’s Paul G. Allen Center for Global Health is finding new and alternate funding venues in the face of federal budget cuts, the center’s new director says.

The center focuses on infectious disease, antimicrobial resistance, rabies control and prevention and zoonotic diseases worldwide.

Viveka Vadyvaloo became the center’s director July 1. She has been a faculty member since the school launched in 2010, studying infectious diseases, and most recently served as its associate director since 2022.

Another need is integrating the center’s global health program for graduate and postdoctoral training with a new undergraduate degree in public health, “to create a more seamless framework that sees us fulfilling our mission at all levels of tertiary education,” Vadyvaloo told Capital Press.

Vadyvaloo was initially drawn to the school’s mission-focused approach to animal and human health research.

“The idea that research, education, disease control and global outreach efforts will be focused on improving health and wellbeing of people and animals was compelling to me,” she said.

When the opportunity arose to serve as director, “it was a natural next step for me,” she said.



Vadyvaloo was the center’s first tenure-track faculty member. She is the third director, following founding director Guy Palmer and Tom Kawula. Kawula will remain as senior director of global health.

Consistent disease control worldwide

Vadyvaloo sees progress on some infectious disease fronts, while other issues linger and new ones appear.

“While advancements in addressing agricultural animal diseases have primarily helped wealthy nations, resource-poor countries continue to struggle with these issues,” she said. “This disparity poses a significant risk, as trade and travel can facilitate the spread of diseases globally. Therefore, it is crucial to achieve consistent disease control worldwide to enhance food production and security.”

A good example of an emerging disease problem that currently faces the cattle industry is the Avian flu that jumped from birds to cattle, Vadyvaloo said.

“This suggests a risk to cattle and humans alike,” she said. “We need to remain vigilant about emerging diseases and continue working on disease mitigation and management efforts to prepare for new disease issues that may unexpectedly appear.”

That includes developing ways to predict disease emergence and implementing disease prevention, or being cognizant of practices currently employed that make people susceptible to disease appearance, she said.

Bubonic plague

Vadyvaloo’s research focuses on the transmission biology of Yersina pestis, the bacterial agent of bubonic plague, specifically how it is spread through flea vectors.

A bubonic plague infection is currently treated effectively with antibiotics in developed countries where the disease regularly occurs.

In the U.S., plague is primarily endemic in the Southwestern states. While there are a handful of human cases each year, only occasionally is there a human plague infection that is fatal, Vadyvaloo says, citing a case in Arizona in July.

In resource-poor countries like Madagascar where human infection rates are higher, and disease management and health systems are not strong, “plague is still a public health burden.”

Vadyvaloo emphasizes the continued need to search for ways to prevent the disease’s outbreak and spread.

“Currently, plague is managed through insecticide treatment, but fleas are becoming resistant to the insecticides that are used,” she said. “Hopefully, the research that I do will lead to finding new treatments or strategies for how to manage fleas in plague endemic areas.”

Message to farmers and ranchers

Some of the center’s research on livestock diseases has far-reaching impact on animal productivity, food security and rural economics, Vadyvaloo said. That includes a focus on cattle diseases such as East Coast fever and Rift Valley fever, which are transmitted by ticks and mosquitoes, and brucellosis.

“As we all know, disease has no borders,” Vadyvaloo said. “I believe that our investment into controlling livestock diseases through basic research, vaccine treatment, and disease surveillance and diagnosis is critical to ensure stable animal production and meat and dairy supply chains for agribusiness, retailers and exporters in the global market. Essentially, we are contributing to innovation and resilience in the global agricultural industry.”

WSU’s veterinary hospital recently stopped taking emergency and after-hours ag animal cases, recommending ranchers contact their local veterinarians.

Several longtime Washington veterinarians have expressed concern, saying it reflects the overall shortage of large ag animal veterinary services and training.

Equine services and reproductive services, such as complicated births, are not impacted.

Vadyvaloo declined to comment, “as our work is not directly focused in WSU’s veterinary hospital services.”

PHOTO CAPTION

PHOTO1: Courtesy Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine

Viveka Vadyvaloo is the new director of Washington State University’s Paul G. Allen Center for Global Health. The center’s research on livestock diseases has a far-reaching impact on animal productivity, food security and rural economics, Vadyvaloo said.