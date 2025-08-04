Pacific Northwest grain conventions to scatter across region

The annual Tri-State Grain Growers Convention in Idaho, Oregon and Washington will fragment into different conferences across the region during the next two years.

Farmers from the three states usually gather in November for the annual convention, which has been held at various locations throughout the three states, most often Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Each state takes turns hosting the convention.

This year, Washington’s convention will remain in Coeur d’Alene Nov.17-19, but Idaho and Oregon farmers will meet during the Idaho-Oregon Grain and Oilseed Convention Nov. 18-20 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

In 2026, Washington and Oregon will have their convention in Washington’s Tri-Cities. That convention should allow farmers from all three states to participate, as it will be later in November and should not cross with the Idaho Grain Producers Association’s event, said Amanda Hoey, Oregon Wheat CEO.

“There is a distinct importance in providing a venue for PNW collaboration,” Hoey said.

Because of the overlapping dates for the two conventions this year, the three commissions will gather in Portland in October to discuss topics relevant to market development, research and producer engagement across all three states, Hoey said.

“We eagerly anticipate reuniting with our Oregon colleagues for the following year’s convention in the Tri-Cities,” said Michelle Hennings, executive director of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers. “Our partnerships with both Oregon and Idaho are deeply valued, and we look forward to future opportunities to collaborate, fostering meaningful connections and networking among growers and industry supporters.”

Grain and oilseed convention

Every few years, Idaho has the opportunity to host the tri-state convention, and organizers wanted to move away from the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene area, said Kellie Kluksdal, director of communications and events for the Idaho Grain Producers Association, during the Idaho Wheat Commission’s “From the Field” webinar July 24.

“If we brought it further south, would we get a bigger population of folks being able to attend?” she said.

The association and commission invited the Idaho Oilseed Commission and Pacific Northwest Canola Association to join the event as partners.

The format will be the same as the Tri-State convention model, Kluksdal said.

The theme is “Growing in spite of adversity,” she said.

“Really, it’s a reflection of what’s going on in the world of business and trade today, how we deal with regulations and things going on,” she said. “And how important it is for ag to be united during these times.”

As the industry grows and changes, the ability and willingness to adapt and consider new ideas will be a focus of many programs during the convention, she said.

“We hope folks walk away saying, ‘That was worth my time, worth my money, worth traveling to Sun Valley, worth bringing my family,’” Kluksdal said. “Our goal is to give relevant information, but hopefully new ideas as well.”

Watch the webinar at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpwy3O7cF3A

The future

Will the three organizations ultimately reunite at an annual tri-state convention again?

“I remain optimistic that we have a return for 2027 as the full tri-state grain convention,” said Hoey, with Oregon.

The intent is to host the event in Pendleton, Ore., she said.

“We had hoped to have it there next year, as it would have aligned with our 100-year anniversary for the Oregon Wheat Growers League, but the new tower construction on the location was not projected for completion. Instead, we are looking forward to 2027 for that location!”

“We’re not totally sure what the future years hold, if we decide to go in a different direction,” said Kluksdal, in Idaho. “Right now, we’re just focused on Sun Valley for this year. It’s possible we could be there next year as well. We’re open to all ideas. It’s about our growers: What do our growers want? … It’s up to them. We’re going to see how it goes this year and see what everybody thinks.”

Online

Idaho-Oregon Grain and Oilseed Convention: https://tmnevents.swoogo.com/IGOC2025

Washington Association of Wheat Growers Convention: https://www.wawg.org/convention/