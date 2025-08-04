Skagit officials, farmers seek promise Seattle won’t take farmland

Skagit County, Wash., commissioners and farmers fear Seattle’s plan to win federal approval to continue operating three dams will allow the city to take farmland in the Skagit Delta to create salmon habitat.

The tentative plan, which has not been publicly released, calls for the city’s utility, Seattle City Light, to spend $150 million to acquire up to 1,300 acres in the delta for fish restoration, according to people familiar with the matter.

The utility says it does not anticipate using eminent domain to take land, but county commissioners and a dozen farmer-led diking districts are seeking a binding commitment.

Commissioners and farmers say that without that commitment, Skagit County will risk losing farmland to make up for damage to fisheries purportedly caused by Seattle’s three dams 80 miles up the Skagit River in the North Cascades Range.

“To have a county that’s destroyed its farmland to come up here and destroy our farmland, doesn’t make sense,” said Skagit County farmer Jason Vander Kooy, vice president of Save Family Farming, an advocacy group.

“It’s frustrating because we put a lot of effort into preserving what we have,” he said.

Seattle built Ross, Diablo and Gorge dams over several decades beginning in 1919. The dams are about 130 miles north of Seattle, supply about 20% of the utility’s power and were built without fish passage.

To keep the dams operating, Seattle must get a new 50-year license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Seattle is negotiating a fish-enhancement settlement with tribes, and federal, state and local governments to present to FERC.

The utility has indicated it’s willing to install fish passage and fund downriver fish projects. Skagit County Commissioners Lisa Janicki, Peter Browning and Ron Wesen recently sent a letter to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harell asking the city to renounce condemning farmland for the fish projects.

County commissioners also asked Seattle to give up its seat on the Skagit Watershed Council, a nonprofit organization that oversees fish projects in the 60,000-acre delta. If Seattle leaves the board, tribes and Skagit County governments will have more say over fish projects, according to commissioners.

Harrell’s office referred a request to comment to City Light. The utility released a letter from its general manager, Dawn Lindell, assuring county commissioners it understands the importance of agriculture and does not intend to condemn farmland.

City Light doubts it would even have authority to condemn land that wasn’t directly involved in the hydroelectric project, Lindell wrote.

The utility does not plan to give up its seat on the watershed council, she said. Separate from relicensing the dams, City Light has an interest in funding and being involved in fish restoration in the watershed, about 60 miles north of Seattle, she said.

In its own letter to Harrell, the Skagit Drainage and Irrigation Districts Consortium said it has asked for an unequivocal statement from Seattle City Light renouncing condemnation and its “arbitrary target of 1,300 acres.”

“We have not been successful,” the letter states.

CUTLINE

Seattle City Light’s Ross Dam sits on the Skagit River in the North Cascade Range. Skagit County commissioners are seeking assurances that relicensing the dam and two others won’t affect farmland downriver. (Courtesy of Seattle City Light)