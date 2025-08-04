U.S. sugar economist: Growth prospects decent, but uncertainties remain

New federal policy and trade developments, continued producer-level challenges and the potential for domestic supply to increase over the long term leave American Sugar Alliance economist Rob Johansson prepared for additional change but cautiously optimistic.

Sugar is a sizable industry in several Western states. On the sugar beet side, the Willamette Valley of western Oregon is a major producer of seed, Idaho, Oregon and Washington grow substantial acreage of the crop, and the Boise-based Amalgamated Sugar cooperative has three large processing plants in southern Idaho.

Johansson, the alliance’s director of economics and policy analysis, recently answered questions from Capital Press.

Capital Press: How is the U.S. sugar industry impacted by the recently passed federal budget reconciliation legislation? For growers and processors, what are a few noteworthy updates to program costs, benefits and policies that will be beneficial over time?

Rob Johansson: The One Big Beautiful Bill Act contained farm and tax provisions that will help keep family farms and good jobs in America, including necessary updates to the farm bill sugar provisions.

OBBBA included the first meaningful increase to the sugar loan rates in 40 years. It also included technical updates to U.S. sugar policy and codified best practices, for example, by modernizing beet sugar marketing. Unfilled beet sugar marketing allotments will be reallocated to other cooperatives earlier in the year, creating greater certainty for growers and users. Priority is given to cooperatives with available sugar, ensuring that producers can more reliably meet the growing demand for sugar with made-in-America supplies.

OBBBA also included several tax provisions that will benefit family farmers, including vital tax relief that will make it easier for farmers to pass along their multi-generation operations and keep sugar beet and sugarcane farms in America.

CP: What are a couple of potentially beneficial policy updates that were left out of the budget legislation and need to be addressed in a new farm bill?

RJ: Our farmers and workers will continue to advocate to Congress and the administration for policies to help them weather immense financial pressures.

In addition, Congress left unaddressed several research and crop insurance updates that likewise benefit sugar beet and sugar cane producers. Examples include additional funds needed to support research on sugar beet and sugar cane varietal developments and new revenue insurance products.

CP: What recent or prospective USDA actions impact the sugar industry?

RJ: President Donald Trump and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins are interested in advancing policies that strengthen domestic food security and protect American farmers and that’s been reflected in recent actions.

Most recently, USDA made the decision to not import additional specialty sugars duty-free, above the amounts required by our trade agreements. That will prevent foreign specialty sugar imports from undercutting American sugar production by receiving preferential access.

CP: How are sugar producers and processors doing economically? As to prices versus costs, are U.S. market participants facing ongoing challenges now but seeing better times ahead?

RJ: Like other agricultural sectors, our family farms and factories are facing immense financial pressures. Several American sugar processing facilities have permanently closed in recent years, resulting in the loss of multi-generational sugar beet and sugar cane family farms and sugar worker jobs. There is no doubt that farming continues to be riskier and more expensive. Input costs in 2024 across all of agriculture remained high when compared to when the 2018 Farm Bill was passed — up $107 billion, or 31%.

While farmers have been seeing lower returns for their products, grocery prices for retail sugar and sugar-containing food products have continued to rise faster than the general rate of inflation.

Our farmers are resilient, but the narrowing margin between costs and the prices farmers receive is a significant challenge that not every farm may be able to survive.

CP: Sugar prices are down for the year to date but improving a bit in recent weeks. What needs to happen for U.S. prices to rise and to sustain strength?

RJ: In just the past two years, prices for sugar beet and sugar cane farmers have fallen by 26% and 13%, respectively. We are looking for general tightening of the global balance sheet to strengthen prices. That will happen through normal population and economic growth that should boost demand for both sugar and energy.

CP: Do tariffs and inflation impact the U.S. sugar industry differently than some other production agriculture industries?

RJ: Sugar is one of the most distorted commodity markets in the world, and predatory international trade practices are one of the issues threatening our family farms and American factories. Our farmers and factories maintain some of the highest labor, environmental, and food safety standards in the world. We are closely watching the Trump administration’s actions on tariffs, which should not significantly impact the supply of sugar in the United States and could help strengthen prices in the near term.

CP: What is the economic outlook for the U.S. sugar industry over the next several years?

RJ: Most indicators suggest that sugar production in the U.S. will keep pace with demand growth fueled by population growth in the U.S., but there are many uncertainties to keep an eye on — from higher costs of production and demand adjustments to new diet drugs. Ultimately, we should see the potential for growth in the U.S. domestic sugar supply, but much will depend on world prices and countries like Brazil that export so much of the world supply.