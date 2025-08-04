Washington seeks members for Wolf Advisory Group

Published 11:32 am Monday, August 4, 2025

By Capital Press staff

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for candidates to fill vacant positions on its Wolf Advisory Group. (File photo)

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking candidates for a two-year appointment to its Wolf Advisory Group.

The group makes recommendations to Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind on managing wolves. Four positions are vacant.

The group has two-day meetings at least four times a year. Fish and Wildlife reimburses group members for travel expenses.

The Wolf Advisory Group was formed in 2013 to provide a forum for people with different interests and perspectives on wolves to meet and develop recommendations.

Candidates can request an application by emailing WolfAdvisoryGroup@dfw.wa.gov or by calling (360) 902-8135.  Fish and Wildlife will accept applications through Sept. 15.

