Washington seeks members for Wolf Advisory Group

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking candidates for a two-year appointment to its Wolf Advisory Group.

The group makes recommendations to Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind on managing wolves. Four positions are vacant.

The group has two-day meetings at least four times a year. Fish and Wildlife reimburses group members for travel expenses.

The Wolf Advisory Group was formed in 2013 to provide a forum for people with different interests and perspectives on wolves to meet and develop recommendations.

Candidates can request an application by emailing WolfAdvisoryGroup@dfw.wa.gov or by calling (360) 902-8135. Fish and Wildlife will accept applications through Sept. 15.