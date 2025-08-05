Federal report sees climate change benefiting U.S. agriculture

A U.S. Department of Energy report disputes that climate change will devastate agriculture, arguing that carbon dioxide stimulates plant growth and is “greening” the planet.

The report largely contradicts the most-recent assessment by the United Nations’ International Panel on Climate Change and the Fifth National Climate Assessment, a congressionally mandated study last published in 2023.

While those assessments warned climate change will make food less plentiful and more expensive, the new report produced by the Trump administration sees a higher level of carbon increasing crop yields.

“There is reason to conclude that, on balance, climate change has been and will continue to be neutral or beneficial for most U.S. agriculture,” the report states.

The report, titled “A Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions in the U.S.,” takes a wide-ranging look at the sometimes conflicting research on climate change.

The report concludes that predictions about future temperatures are shaky, wildfires are not more common than in the 1980s, there were more “hot days” in the 1930s than now and that U.S. policy can be expected to make “undetectably small” impacts on the global climate.

“Climate change is real, and it deserves attention. But it is not the greatest threat facing humanity. That distinction belongs to global energy poverty,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright wrote in the introduction.

The Energy Department’s chapter on agriculture is optimistic, stressing how carbon dioxide aids photosynthesis, enabling plants to grow and use water more efficiently.

In one study cited in the report, Columbia University researchers Charles Taylor and Wolfram Schlenker looked at carbon data, county-level crop yields and tried to account for weather and other factors that affect yields.

They concluded carbon emissions boosted U.S. crop production since 1940 by 50% to 80%. For every part per million increase in carbon dioxide, corn yields increased by 0.5%, soybeans by 0.6% and wheat by 0.8%, according to their study.

In raising its estimate of the “social costs” of carbon, the Biden Environmental Protection Agency cited a 2017 study that projected widespread declining crop yields. A subsequent study found fault with the finding and concluded crop yields would stay steady, even if the earth warmed another 5 degrees Celsius.

One study reported that between 25% to 50% of the earth got “greener” between 1982 and 2011, while 4% got “browner.” The study attributed 70% of the greening to rising carbon levels.

Another study asserted that scientists have been underestimating how much carbon dioxide stimulates plant growth.

“If true it would indicate that global models of the socioeconomic impacts of rising CO2 have understated the benefits to crops and agriculture,” the report states.

There is evidence carbon-induced biomass makes plants less nutritious. Vitamins and new plant varieties could help make up the deficiencies, according to the report.

The Energy Department’s July 29 release of the report coincided with the Trump EPA proposing to rescind a 2009 finding that climate change was endangering public health. The finding was a prerequisite to EPA rules regulating greenhouse gases.

The report was written by five climate scientists: John Christy, Judith Curry, Steven E. Koonin, Ross McKitrick and Roy W. Spencer.

The Energy Department invited comments on the report. “Honest scrutiny and scientific transparency should be at the heart of our policymaking,” Wright wrote.