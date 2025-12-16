BLM approval of SE Oregon lithium exploration concerns rancher

Administration making a push to develop domestic rare earth metals industry

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management approved the expansion of lithium exploration in southern Malheur County, Ore., about 20 miles west of McDermitt, Nev.

“Even the plan of operations … There’s going to have to be some sort of mitigation, because it’s going to severely affect us,” said Nick Wilkinson, a rancher on the Oregon side.

BLM authorized HiTech Minerals Inc. to conduct mineral exploration activities over five years. Lithium has been on the U.S. Department of the Interior’s list of critical minerals since the list was established in 2017, during President Donald Trump’s first administration.

The exploration project “represents a significant step toward achieving the nation’s energy goals and reducing dependence on foreign critical minerals — key priorities under the president’s agenda,” BLM acting Malheur field manager Tara McLain said in a news release.

The project includes disturbance of up to 73 total acres created by 168 exploration drill sites across 7,200 acres of public lands, construction of 22 miles of new access routes, and other temporary disturbances to store necessary equipment, according to BLM.

Exploration drilling would occur annually between July 1 and Nov. 30, with reclamation work to follow each drill season. Subsurface hydrological, geophysical and geochemical data may be collected during proposed drilling.

Hi-Tech is “assessing the potential of the McDermitt project to provide a long-life supply of lithium for domestic consumption,” the company says at mcdermittlithium.com. The company conducts environmental and cultural surveys before starting exploration and reclaims active areas after completing work.

BLM decision

The bureau will conduct regular inspections — at least two a year — “to ensure compliance and to prevent unnecessary or undue degradation, with monitoring data used to guide enforcement actions, according to BLM’s decision record approving the McDermitt exploration project plan of operations following an environmental assessment.

A review of the environmental assessment and separate finding of no significant impact showed the plan “does not cause unnecessary and undue degradation of the human and natural environment” and meets the goals of the 2002 Southeast Oregon Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management plan to “provide opportunities for exploration and development of locatable mineral resources while protecting sensitive resources,” according to the decision record.

Findings

Sensitive plant species may experience minor short- and long-term impacts from surface disturbance and invasive species competition, according to the decision record. Greater sage grouse habitat would be “minimally affected” — with impacts mitigated through seasonal restrictions, phased development and habitat protection measures — “resulting in no significant effects to habitat, populations or connectivity.” Water resources may experience short-term erosion and sedimantation, according to the decision record, “but these are mitigated through buffers, erosion controls and minimal groundwater use, with no long-term degradation expected.”

Rancher concerned

Additional vehicle traffic, reduced animal unit months — a sustainability-targeted measure of how much forage an average cow and her unweaned calf consume in a month — and loss of access to allotted grazing ground are among impacts Wilkinson expects if the mine is built.

“I realize there are places we need to mine,” he said. “I understand we have to have jobs and rare earth minerals. I just happen to be in the crosshairs.”

At the southern end of the McDermitt Caldera, the Thacker Pass lithium mine in Nevada is along a long-existing highway and farther from springs and greenery compared to the HiTech site, Wilkinson said.

“Here, there are 52 springs running into the caldera,” Wilkinson said.

For some 35 years, he and other ranchers in the area have been taking steps to help improve rangeland health as well as habitat for grouse and Lahontan cutthroat trout, he said. Reducing and scattering cattle herds, resting grazing sites, protecting streams and better managing forage are examples, as is improving cattle genetics to optimize weight gain efficiency.

“We fought tooth and nail to keep our operations,” Wilkinson said.

A new mine threatens the long-term existence of his family’s ranch given the expected impacts, he said.

“There’s going to be a time I hope the mining company buys me at market value,” said Wilkinson, 60, a fourth-generation rancher who works with his son. “I don’t want to leave.”