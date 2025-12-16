Idaho Beef Counts nears donation goal

Organizers hope to raise $150,000 for this year’s campaign

Leaders of the Idaho Beef Counts program seek donor, volunteer and sponsor participation to join the Give Hunger the Boot campaign.

A need for more lean protein in the food bank channel was among driving factors in the launch of Beef Counts. The program is a partnership among The Idaho Foodbank’s statewide network, Agri Beef — which matches up to $50,000 in cash and in-kind donations each year — and the Idaho Beef Council, Idaho Cattle Association, Idaho CattleWomen Council and ranch families.

Rising food prices, economic pressures and ongoing challenges for working families make the need for hunger relief greater than ever, according to a news release from the Beef Council. Rural communities have seen a sharp increase in demand for nutrient-dense foods — especially high-quality protein, which is requested most frequently by families facing insecurity and is the most difficult for food banks to source.

Every day, about 12.7% of Idahoans including 16% of the state’s children face food insecurity.

Donors and sponsors have contributed $147,177 in cash donations this year through Nov. 20, according to the Beef Council. The full-year goal is $150,000.

From the program’s 2010 start, Beef Counts has received more than $1.37 million in cash donations and provided more than 2.8 million servings of beef. There are no administrative fees.

Beef Counts “gives farmers, ranchers and others in the industry a meaningful way to give back, sharing the high quality, high protein beef we are so proud to raise on Idaho’s beautiful landscapes,” board member and Weiser-area rancher Bruce Kerner said in the release. “It’s an honor to provide a nutritious product that can fuel people in need year-round.”

Idaho Foodbank development manager Amy Lugenbill said Beef Counts “helps us provide beef, the second largest agricultural product in Idaho and a nutritionally essential item, to communities in need across the state.”