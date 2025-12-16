Seed dealer DLF challenges ag department’s enforcement authority

Seed dealer DFL says the Oregon Department of Agriculture lacks the authority to suspend its license to enforce price orders. (Courtesy Oregon Department of Agriculture)

ODA sought to suspend company’s license to force it to pay growers

The seed dealer DLF USA claims that Oregon farm regulators lack the authority to suspend its license to enforce a price order for grass seed crops.

The company argues the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s power is limited to overseeing price negotiations between farmers and dealers and validating the resulting price order.

“Enforcement is not mentioned anywhere in the statute, explicitly or implicitly,” according to DLF USA of Albany, Ore., a subsidiary of a global grass seed corporation based in Denmark.

Earlier this year, ODA accused DLF of underpaying 11 growers who’d complained they’d received 12 cents less per pound for certified tall fescue seed produced in 2024 than required by contract.

The agency also claimed that DLF had paid farmers only 80 cents per pound for certified tall fescue seed, violating a price order requiring seed dealers to pay 92 cents per pound for the crop.

To enforce the price order, ODA is now seeking to suspend DLF’s seed dealer’s license under contested case proceeding

DLF responds

DLF has responded by alleging that ODA cannot suspend its license — which would prohibit the company from entering into new seed transactions — because that would go beyond the agency’s price order authority.

The agency can only suspend a seed dealer’s license for violations of Oregon’s “slow pay/no pay” law, which enforces payment terms, but those 11 complaints have been resolved, according to DLF.

“Indeed, the previously instituted contested case hearings have been dismissed by stipulation of the parties,” the company said in a court filing. “As such, the Department’s attempt to suspend DLF’s seed dealer license without taking the required steps and making the determinations required by statute requires the dismissal of this case in its entirety.”

Though the ODA dropped its enforcement of the 11 “slow pay/no pay” cases after farmers were paid the additional 12 cents per pound, the agency wants to enforce the price order to ensure other growers are paid even if they didn’t file complaints.

DLF claims that even if the ODA does have the authority to enforce price orders more generally, the agency cannot do so unless the farmers are members of the Oregon Grass Seed Bargaining Association.

The company argues that not “all growers are bound by the 2024 price order,” as “non-OGSBA growers may modify their contracts free of scrutiny” by ODA.

The administrative judge overseeing the contested case over the price order must enforce the law as enacted and cannot condone ODA’s “attempt to play by an unwritten set of rules” intended to “promote equity across the industry,” according to DLF.

“Accordingly, there is no basis to compel DLF’s production of information to the Department for those non-OGSBA growers who agreed to amend their contracts, and who have not initiated any slow-pay/no-pay complaints with the Department,” the company said.

A contested case hearing on the matter is scheduled for Feb. 17-18 before an administrative judge.

ODA responds

Lindsay Eng, ODA’s deputy director, said the agency is still working on its official response to DLF’s filing but disagrees with the company’s characterization of the law.

If the agency was unable to actually enforce the price order, seed dealers could not negotiate prices without running afoul of antitrust laws, Eng said.

The law allows ODA to not only supervise negotiations but also to enforce the price order, she said. “Otherwise, why would we do it?”

Mark Simmons, executive director of OGSBA, said he also believes that ODA’s role is not as limited as DLF claims and allows the agency to enforce the price order.

“They’re doing a pathetic job of it, but they can,” he said.

OGSBA has criticized ODA for waiting to suspend DLF’s license until after the contested case process is complete, arguing the agency should’ve done so as soon as the dealer refused to comply with the price order. The ODA contends that it is required by law to proceed with the contested case process first.

As to the claim that the price order only applies to OGSBA members, Simmons said that DLF’s “logic doesn’t hold up” because the negotiated price is often included in contracts with members and non-members alike.

“It is industry-wide. The reason is the dealer will try to compel the grower to change the contract,” he said.

The company’s legal arguments to the contrary indicate that new legislation is needed to “make the law even more explicit than it already is,” Simmons said.

The legal arguments over the price order will ultimately be sorted out in court, but it’s clear that DLF’s failure to timely pay farmers in full will “hurt the industry as a whole,” said Rep. Anna Scharf, R-Amity, who is pressing for stricter price enforcement by ODA.

The argument about the price order applying only to OGSBA members is also “a stretch at best,” as it’s been well understood for years that the “negotiated price is the industry market price,” Scharf said.

Growers can also join OGSBA after signing their contracts, which further undercuts DLF’s argument, she said.

Such agreements last for several years and farmers aren’t required to notify dealers of changes to their OGSBA membership status, she said.

“No matter how the courts rule, one thing is certain: The situation created this year points to a need to strengthen the laws to protect family grass and speciality seed farmers since slow pay/no pay laws cover all seeds and the pricing order laws may also need to be re-examined depending upon the outcome of the hearings,” Scharf said.